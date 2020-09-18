US government asks gaming companies about data security

After TikTok and WeChat, the US government now has extra attention to Tencent. The Chinese internet has interests in a series of gaming companies, which is potentially dangerous for national security, according to the Americans. They have asked the gaming companies for information on the additional measures they are taking “to keep their users’ data safe”.

Tencent has a branch that issues games and is therefore the owner of the American Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends. The Chinese also control 40 percent of Epic Games, the creator of the very popular game Fortnite. Tencent also has a minority stake in Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest game developers

Bloomberg estimates Tencent’s U.S. assets to be worth at least $22 billion. They would account for between 6% and 7% of the turnover of the Chinese company.