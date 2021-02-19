US and Europe come to terms to save the nuclear deal by adding some fancy rhetoric

US and Europe come to terms to save the nuclear deal by adding some fancy rhetoric

Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States want to ensure that Iran complies with the commitments of the 2015 nuclear agreement. The foreign ministers of the four countries have stressed after a consultation that they want to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden said that Iran is ‘still a long way’ from complying with the agreement. Iran said earlier that the other countries must first honour their commitments, before Iran adheres to the agreement.

Ministers also expressed their concerns about Iran’s recent nuclear activities. The country recently enriched uranium to 20%. As uranium becomes more enriched, it is more useful as an energy source but also more harmful. It is therefore important, according to the countries, to resume consultations with Iran.

On Thursday, US secretary Antony Blinken repeated the intention to sign the treaty again. The country left there in 2018 under Donald Trump, while in 2015 it had an important role in making the deal. Other signatories include China, Russia, the European Union and Iran.