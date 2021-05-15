US allows migrants who may not be able to pay for care

The United States again allows migrants who may become a burden on the care system, because they do not have enough money to pay for the care themselves. President Joe Biden has revoked the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump to ban those migrants.

“We want to make care more accessible and affordable for everyone. The expulsion of migrants is not part of this”, Biden said in the presidential announcement. In this case, we are talking about people who are legally allowed to move to the US, but who do not have much money.

With his decision Trump wanted to prevent a lot of American money going to migrants. Biden reversed many Trump decisions in his first months as president. Among other things, the financing of the border wall near Mexico has stopped.