United States bombed Taliban a few days after peace agreement

The US Army bombed the Taliban in Afghanistan on Wednesday. This happened after a base of the Afghan army was attacked, reports the US army. Last Saturday, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement.

According to Sonny Leggett, a spokesperson for the American forces in Afghanistan, the bombing was a necessary defense. AFP news agency reports that at least 20 Afghan soldiers died in the Taliban attacks in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Legett calls on the Taliban to stop ‘unnecessary attacks’ and to honor their commitments from the peace agreement signed Saturday. Since the signing of the agreement it is still uneasy in Afghanistan.

Only if the conditions are met will all US and NATO forces be withdrawn from Afghanistan within fourteen months. It is also intended that the United States, in cooperation with the Afghan government, release five thousand prisoners. The Taliban sets a thousand prisoners free.

Ending the longest war in US history in 2016 was one of the most important election promises made by US President Donald Trump. American soldiers have been stationed in the country for about eighteen years and the war would have cost the US about 2 trillion dollars.