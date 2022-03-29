U.S. judge says Trump ‘may have committed election crimes’

Former US president Donald Trump probably committed a crime when he tried to impede Congress “in an impure way” to determine the results of the presidential election.

After a speech by Trump on January 6, 2021, a crowd headed towards the US parliament and stormed the building. Based on the evidence, the court considers it likely that president Trump may or may not have tried in an impure manner to impede the joint session of Congress, U.S. Judge David Carter in Los Angeles said in a written ruling.

The passage is in a ruling that states that the Congressional Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters can access emails prepared by Trump’s then-Attorney, John Eastman. The judge concludes that Trump’s plan to undo his defeat amounts to a coup.

Carter does not have the power to prosecute Trump. That decision should be made by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Both Trump and Eastman have not yet responded to the ruling.

The Capitol riots occurred when then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of both chambers of Congress met to determine Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory in November 2020. Trump called the results fraudulent. Several people were killed in the disturbances.