Trump: we are winning this election

Employees look through damaged ballots at the Supervisor of Elections office during a recount

American president Donald Trump launched a new series of claims during a rally on Saturday that he was robbed in the presidential election and that he will eventually win.

“We’re winning this election,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Valdosta in the U.S. State of Georgia. “We will still win,” he added later. According to the Republican, the election was rigged and the victory of Democrat Joe Biden was rigged. He also claimed again that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast.

Trump is visiting Georgia to campaign for two Republican senators. They took on a second ballot against Democratic rivals on 5 January. The result can be decisive for the majority in the Senate, now Republican.

“The voters in Georgia will decide which party controls each Commission, makes every piece of legislation, manages every taxpayer’s dollar,” said Trump. “Very simple. You decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country.”

After a recount Trump failed to achieve the required majority in Georgia, his lawyers filed a lawsuit on Friday to invalidate the result. This has also happened in other states of the US, so far without success.