Home Politics Trump wants to pardon former security advisor Michael Flynn

Trump wants to pardon former security advisor Michael Flynn

Posted on November 25, 2020

President Donald Trump wishes to pardon his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. He’s been talking to people around him about this, reporting American media.

Trump used to call Flynn “an innocent man.” In March, he tweeted that he was strongly considering pardoning his former security advisor.

Flynn confessed to lying to the FBI. He was questioned after the 2016 elections in an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election. Flynn admitted that in those talks he lied about having contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Over the last few years, Flynn has been trying to reverse his confession in that case. Flynn is now saying he never lied to the investigators. He would have been pressured in conversations with the FBI. In May, the Justice Department tried to drop the charges. The case is still in the hands of a federal judge, reports The New York Times.

In July, Trump already released the punishment of his friend and confidant Roger Stone. He was also associated with Russian connections from Trump’s campaign team through the Mueller investigation.

Load More Related Articles
Load More In Politics
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *