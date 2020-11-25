Trump wants to pardon former security advisor Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump wishes to pardon his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. He’s been talking to people around him about this, reporting American media.

Trump used to call Flynn “an innocent man.” In March, he tweeted that he was strongly considering pardoning his former security advisor.

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Flynn confessed to lying to the FBI. He was questioned after the 2016 elections in an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election. Flynn admitted that in those talks he lied about having contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Over the last few years, Flynn has been trying to reverse his confession in that case. Flynn is now saying he never lied to the investigators. He would have been pressured in conversations with the FBI. In May, the Justice Department tried to drop the charges. The case is still in the hands of a federal judge, reports The New York Times.

In July, Trump already released the punishment of his friend and confidant Roger Stone. He was also associated with Russian connections from Trump’s campaign team through the Mueller investigation.