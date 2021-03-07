Trump wants Republicans to stop using his name and image for fundraising

Trump wants Republicans to stop using his name and image for fundraising

Former President Donald Trump no longer wants the Republican Party to use his name and image to raise funds and sell party items.

He had send letters to his lawyers with that message to the three main fundraising committees within the party, American media reports.

President Trump is still very committed to the Republican Party, but that does not give anyone – friend or foe – the right to use his image without his explicit permission, one of his advisors told The News website Politico.

The former president responds with the letters, among other things, to a mail campaign of the Republican National Committee. That requires benefactors to make a donation. In return, their name will appear on the official thank-you card for Trump.

The former president would be “furious” that his name is being used by organizations that financially support Republicans who voted for his impeachment.