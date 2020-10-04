Trump: ‘I feel good, get back to work soon’

American president Donald Trump said in a video message Saturday night (local time) from the hospital that he “is on his way to recovery” and that he “will soon be back to make America Great Again.”

“When I came in here, I wasn’t feeling well, but now I feel a lot better. I will resume my work as soon as possible to complete the campaign. I’d like to thank the medical staff who did a great job. The therapies are a miracle, a gift from God. But we’re not there yet, the real test is coming in the next few days, we need to see what happens then,” Trump said.

In the four-minute video, he thanked all Americans, including the other side, for their sympathy and also told Trump that his wife Melania, who was also affected by the lung virus, is well.

Trump repeated that, on the advice of the doctors, he was transferred to the hospital and that he fully supported it. According to him, the alternative was to stay isolated from the White House. “I cannot do that, we must face our problems and not wait for them,” he said.

Donald Trump’s doctor has said that “clear progress” has been made in the treatment of the American president, who was struck by Covid-19. He was given a second dose of Remdesivir on Saturday evening (local time) “without problems” by doctor Sean Conley. According to the doctor, the oxygen level in Trump’s blood is between 96% and 98%.

“Although the president is certainly not yet in safe haven, the medical team remains optimistic,” Conley continued. He also said that the president was at the hospital on Saturday doing his job and moving on his own, while he was under permanent observation by the doctors.

The president, who was tested positive for the coronavirus this week, was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital in Bathesda on Friday, after it was found that he needed to be inhaled and his condition deteriorated. Trump’s medical team said earlier Saturday at a press conference that Trump’s condition had improved on Saturday and that he was feeling well.