Trump fires Michael Atkinson

US President Donald Trump has fired Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Atkinson was at the heart of Trump’s impeachment procedure. He will be removed from office in thirty days, Trump writes in a letter to Congress.

According to Trump, it is “vital” that the Inspector General, who serves as a watchdog within the intelligence community, enjoy the President’s full confidence, and that is no longer the case for Atkinson. The president has not yet appointed a successor.

In October last year, Atkinson was the first to inform the US Congress about whistleblower complaints that helped fuel the impeachment process that was being initiated against Trump.

According to those complaints, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.