Time magazine chose Biden and Harris as persons of the year

The upcoming American president and vice president Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared Time Person(s) of the year 2020 by Time Magazine, according to Friday’s magazine.

Time has appointed a person of the year every year since 1927, but that does not mean that it is always one individual. It is about the person, group or movement that has had the greatest impact on the news over the past year.

Biden and Harris won the US presidential election on behalf of the Democratic Party last November. Harris is the first female vice-president, the first black vice president and first vice-president with a business background.

According to Time, Biden and Harris have shown “that the power of empathy is greater than that of division” and have therefore been elected person of the year.

Editor Edward Felsenthal of the magazine: