The right of free silence: judge blocks a law that prevents censorship citing the First amendment

A judge in the U.S. State of Florida has temporarily blocked a law that allowed tech companies to be fined if they block politicians. According to the judge, this prevents “parts of the law that violate the First Amendment of the US Constitution” from coming into force. The First Amendment concerns, among other things, freedom of expression.

The law, which was supposed to come into effect on July 1, gives the state of Florida the right to impose fines on social media companies such as Facebook if they block or ban a politician. These fines can amount to $ 250,000 per day if a political candidate in the state is blocked.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, the bill will not be around long after Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with the former Us president, Donald Trump, had been banned in the. This was due to Trump’s statements after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6. The proposal was officially signed at the end of May.

Lobby groups NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which represent the interests of tech companies such as Google and Facebook, challenged the law. Civil rights activists said earlier that the law was a violation of freedom of speech.