The New British Parliament may vote on Brexit Plan on Friday

The British House of Commons may be voting on Friday about Prime Minister Johnson’s brexit plan. According to a government spokesperson, the Brexit Act will be presented to parliamentarians that day. The legislation should allow the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 January.

The Brexit plan will be reviewed by Parliament on Friday, but a vote on the bill on the same day can only go ahead if the chairman allows it.

The precise legal text is not yet known. That could differ from the earlier version that Johnson presented in October. The legislation was not passed by parliament at the time, which led Johnson to hold new elections.

The plan now has a good chance of being adopted by the House of Commons. In the elections last week, his Conservative Party won a large majority.