State Attorney expects fast trials for Capitol ‘Stormtroopers’

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified over 400 suspects in the Capitol storming. Assistant director Steven D’Antuono said more than 130 people have been arrested.

The FBI has received over 200,000 digital tips on participants in the Storming of The Washington parliament building on January 6 by supporters of Donald Trump. Many people saw relatives or friends in pictures and reported them.

The storm killed five people. The building had to be evacuated. At the time of the storm, electoral votes were counted, making Biden officially the new president of the United States.

D’Antuono said the FBI is doing everything in its power to bring those responsible to justice. There they will be questioned about their deeds.

The Washington state’s attorney said yesterday that he expects charges to be filed quickly against the ‘Stormtroopers’. According to the prosecution, the Justice Department is busy gathering evidence against the defendants so they can be indicted and convicted.