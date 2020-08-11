Shooting incident near the White House, circumstances still unclear

U.S. intelligence agents took president Donald Trump away from a press conference on Monday (local time) after shots were fired near the White House. Trump, who returned after a few minutes, quickly reported that the suspect had been shot by authorities. Both the suspect and a Secret Service agent have been taken to the hospital, reports The Secret Service on Twitter.

The suspect is a 51-year-old man who approached to a Secret Service agent and said he was armed, reports the service in a statement. The man then drew an object and took an attitude as if he were going to shoot. The cop shot the guy in the stomach. It’s not clear if the man was really in possession of a weapon.

The press conference shows that Trump is interrupted by agents during his speech, then excused and left the press room without explanation. The US Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, has also been removed from the room.

After a few minutes, Trump returned to the room and resumed the press conference. He said there was a shooting outside the White House, but the situation was completely under control. He was temporarily brought to his office by the Secret Service.