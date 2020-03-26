The United States Senate unanimously approved a $ 2 trillion aid package on Thursday to mitigate the economic damage caused by the corona crisis. The law has yet to pass the House of Representatives on Friday, but Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin expects that the law will also be passed there.

President Trump said earlier to sign the law immediately once it has been piloted by Congress.

The package provides tax relief, loans and compensation to affected companies. More than $ 100 billion is also being invested in healthcare. An important part is making virus tests available free of charge. Previously, people who were not insured had to pay the costs themselves, which in some cases could amount to several thousand euros.

The plan aims to alleviate the large-scale economic damage caused by the coronavirus. Economists previously warned that unemployment in the United States can reach 30 percent.