Second trade deal with China is now unlikely

By escalating Hong Kong question Donald Trump buys time and favorable positions for the trade talks. And by stating that the second trade deal is unlikely he actually facilitates the beginning of the talks. That is the way Trump always has acted.

US President Donald Trump says it is unlikely that the partial trade deal with China will be continued. Tensions between the United States and the Asian country are too tense for that, he told reporters aboard his government plane.

“That’s not what my head is headed for now,” Trump said when new trade deals between the two superpowers are on the way. “The relationship with China has been seriously damaged.”

The US and China closed a partial trade deal early this year after bombarding each other with additional import tariffs for a year and a half. With the first trade deal they put an end to their trade war. When the deal was signed, US and China agreed to negotiate for further trade deals. However, tensions between the two countries have started to rise again recently, partly because of Hong Kong.