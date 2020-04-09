Sanders left the race, leaving Biden to fight Trump alone

Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he will end his presidential campaign. It is therefore almost certain that his rival Joe Biden will face the incumbent US President Donald Trump as a Democratic candidate.

“The road to victory is virtually impossible,” the senator said to his supporters in a video message.

“I have concluded that the fight for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. That is why I am announcing today that I will end my campaign.”

The progressive politician has been lagging behind Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

“It was a difficult and a painful choice,” he said of his decision to leave the race.

Sanders also says in the video that he is grateful for all the support. In it, the 78-year-old American also pleads for accessible care and education. “Our campaign was all about justice, and that is what our movement will stand for.” He also congratulates Biden, with whom he wants to work together to further develop his ideas.

Biden says in an initial response to Sanders’ decision that his competitor has created a powerful move that is important to both the country and the future. Biden also says he will contact Sanders.

The politician first took part in the Democratic primaries in 2016, but was then defeated by Hillary Clinton. She eventually lost to Republican Trump.

The United States presidential election is held on November 3. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg previously left the race.

The Democratic presidential candidate will only be elected in a few months. The last votes will be cast on June 6. Although Sanders no longer takes part in the elections, he does leave his name on the electoral list. With the votes he gets, he hopes to influence the Democratic party.