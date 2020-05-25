Republicans are suing to ban postal voting in California

California's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks onstage at his election night watch party in Los Angeles, California on November 6, 2018. - Gavin Newsom defeated his Republican opponent John Cox to become the next Governor of California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans are taking the state of California to court to prevent residents from voting by post. That reports CNN. The lawsuit was brought after Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced this month encouraging voters to vote mainly by post because of the corona virus.

More than two weeks ago, Newson signed a decree that all voters in the most populous US state with nearly 40 million residents can file the necessary documents by mail.

“Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan electoral agenda, and Governor Newsom’s decree is the last direct attack on the integrity of our elections,” said Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel, a of the Republican groups that sue California.

McDaniel thus supports President Donald Trump, who has previously strongly opposed voting by mail. On Sunday, Trump tweeted:

“The US cannot hold a full election by post. It will be the largest election fraud in history. People take ballots out of letterboxes, print thousands of counterfeits and “force” people to sign them. Names are also falsified. They are trying to use Covid for this scam. “

Republicans argue that Newsom’s decree will lead to fraud because the state plans to automatically send ballot papers to inactive voters. That would invite “fraud, coercion, theft and otherwise illegal voting.”