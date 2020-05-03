North and South Korea exchanged small firearms shot at the border

At a border post between North and South Korea, shots were fired from both sides just after 7.30 am (local time) on Sunday. According to a statement from the South Korean military officials, North Korea fired “multiple shots” at a South Korean surveillance tower on the border.

In response, a warning was given from the south side and then two shots were fired. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fire exchange.

South Korea argues that it does not appear that the North Korean shots were intended as a targeted provocation because of the relatively quiet border location where the incident occurred.

However, experts consider it not impossible that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wanted to send a signal. Kim III has not appeared in public in recent weeks, leading to rumors of his death. On Saturday, North Korea published photos of a living Kim, the authenticity of which is not certain, however.