North Korean performs missile test, this time cruise missiles launched

North Korea has conducted another missile test. According to military sources in South Korea, cruise missiles aimed at hitting targets at sea have been fired this time. The missiles would have ended up in the water.

The missiles were fired from the ground from a base in the north-east of North Korea. They covered about 150 kilometers. Later, missiles were also fired by fighter jets. It is not known exactly how many rockets were fired in total.

South Korea is keeping a close eye on the missile tests of the North Koreans. Several tests have been done in recent weeks. That happened then with short- and long-range missiles.

Cruise missile testing by North Korea is less common. The last time an experiment was conducted with such weapons was known to be in 2017.

Today’s rocket test was conducted the night before the birthday of Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and founder of what is now North Korea. That day is usually celebrated with military parades and other military displays of power.