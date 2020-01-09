NATO countries divided about retreating troops from Iraq

NATO countries are divided over the withdrawal of soldiers from Iraq due to increased tensions in the country.

Germany and Romania have decided to remove or relocate some or all of their troops. NATO is also relocating personnel to other countries in the region. The Netherlands has halted the training missions in Baghdad and Northern Iraq.

France, Italy and the United States keep their soldiers in the country. The United Kingdom and Hungary do not remove their troops, but say they will if the Iraqi government asks.

On Monday, the US mistakenly sent a letter to Iraq announcing the withdrawal of the troops. Defense Minister Mark Esper said on Monday that he knew nothing about the letter and that the document was not signed either.