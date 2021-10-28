Mark Milley compares hypersonic rocket launch with Sputnik moment

The top brass general Mark Milley, is concerned about a test with a hypersonic missile that China has recently carried out. In an interview with Bloomberg he speaks of “almost a Sputnik moment”. He refers to the launch of the Sputnik satellite by the Soviet Union in 1957. That led to the arms race in the Cold War.

Financial Times reported earlier this month, on the basis of insiders, that China had conducted a test last summer with a supersonic rocket that offers new opportunities in the nuclear field. The missile is said to have flown in orbit around the Earth in August, before descending to its target.

According to Milley, the test had “all the attention” from the Americans. So far, the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense, has refused to respond to the incident. Milley says in the interview that the Chinese army is “expanding rapidly”. The Chinese authorities deny that a missile test has been carried out and speak of “a spacecraft”.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense refused to comment on Milley’s comment on Wednesday.

“This is a technology that is not strange to us, but that we haven’t thought about for a while,” said the spokesperson.

Hypersonic missiles can be equipped with nuclear weapons and go five times faster than sound. Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles fly in orbits low in the atmosphere, potentially allowing them to reach their target faster.

In addition to China, the US is also working on the development of hypersonic technology. Russia and at least five other countries are also working on this technology. Countries are so far less able to defend themselves against hypersonic missiles than against other missiles.