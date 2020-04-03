Man charged after report of coughing at nurse and claiming to have Covid-19

He was a patient at one of Nottingham’s two hospitals. A hospital patient has been charged following an allegation that he deliberately coughed in the face of a nurse and claimed he had coronavirus.

The incident happened at one of Nottingham’s NHS hospitals on March 26 at around 6.30am after a man was allegedly asked repeatedly to cover his mouth, – Nottingham Post writes.

Mark Payne, 45, of no fixed address was arrested, charged and remanded in custody on April 1, 2020.

He has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker under the Emergency Workers Act.

Inspector Christine Busuttil said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes assaults on emergency services workers extremely seriously and protecting the health of front line NHS staff is extremely important during the current coronavirus pandemic.”

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 3.