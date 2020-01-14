Justice Minister Barr defends Trump’s assassination of Soleimani

President Trump was entitled to order the attack that eliminated a leading figure from the Iranian armed forces and from the Tehran regime, General Soleimani. Justice Minister William Barr stressed on Monday that his ministry was consulted in advance about the attack and that the president “clearly had the authority to act that way.” Qassem Soleimani was “a legitimate target,” said Barr.

Popular in his country, General Soleimani was killed on January 3 at the airport of Baghdad (Iraq) with the help of drones and other means. Trump said last Friday, after confusion about the reason for the attack, that Soleimani was “about to launch attacks on probably four US embassies”.

But on Sunday, Defense Minister Mark Esper knew nothing of concrete evidence of attack plans such as the one Trump was talking about, US media reported.

Esper thought that “a major attack on American targets was coming and that embassies are of course a target.”

Trump would have agreed seven months ago to kill Soleimani if ​​it threatened to threaten American lives.