Joe Biden won in South Carolina primaries

The former American vice president Joe Biden has won a first Democratic primacy. The exact result is still awaited, but with preliminary results Biden, with 49 percent of the votes, was almost 30 percentage points ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders, who came in second. The victory of Biden takes place just before a crucial point in the election: on Tuesday voters in fourteen states can go to the polls.

Biden in any case wins 33 delegates in South Carolina and received so many votes that he has already passed Sanders in terms of total support from voters, the popular vote. “Our campaign is not dead, despite reports in the media,” Biden exulted at an election meeting.

Sanders follows in second place with 20 percent of the voters, good for eleven electors. Billionaire Tom Steyer follows in third place with 11.4 percent of the votes. That disappointing result was the reason for him to stop his presidential campaign immediately: Meyer had fully invested in South Carolina and spent tens of millions of euros in his own pocket in the state.

Intermediate ranking won per candidate:

Bernie Sanders: 53 electors

Joe Biden: 41

Pete Buttigieg: 26

Elizabeth Warren: 8

Amy Klobuchar: 7

To win the presidential nomination of the Democratic camp, a candidate must have 1,991 electors behind him. A total of 3,979 electors can be won.

Steyer spoke at his election meeting that he “no longer sees a path to the presidential nomination”. The 78-year-old Sanders responded with a shrug at the first results: “You can’t win all primaries,” said the Vermont senator.