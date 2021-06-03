It wasn’t Huawei after all: Germany asks Denmark for clarification of espionage case

The German government wants clarification on the disclosure by the Danish public broadcaster DR that the Danish Secret Service has helped the American intelligence agency NSA to eavesdrop on Chancellor Merkel.

A spokesman for the German government did not want to comment on the substance of the matter today. “The German government has contacted all relevant national and international bodies for clarification,” he told Reuters news agency.

Bild writes that Merkel first heard of the eavesdropping through DR’s publications, in collaboration with German, Norwegian, Swedish and French media.

In addition to Merkel, federal president and former Foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbrück of the SPD were spied on in the same way. They too say that they had not known about the eavesdropping until yesterday.

The Danish minister of Defence Trine Bramsen would have been informed about the espionage in August 2020. She explained to that “systematic wiretapping of close allies” is unacceptable.

According to the publications, The Danish Secret Service actively participated in the Espionage on European allies. The Danish government may have been aware of the activities since 2015.

In and around Denmark, several submarine cables come together, making the Scandinavian country a strategic internet hub. E-mails, text messages and phone calls have been tapped.

The Swedish Defence minister Peter Hulqvist also wants Denmark to give an explanation. “We want all the cards on the table,” Hulqvist told AP news agency. The minister called it” unacceptable ” to eavesdrop on allies.

The Danish broadcaster reported last year that the NSA has been spying on European allies, including the Netherlands, from Denmark. An agreement allowing the NSA access to internet cables to Eastern Europe was abused in exchange for Danish access to American fiber cables in Denmark.