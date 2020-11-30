It may be difficult to convince the Supreme court, Donald Trump considers

American president Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that it might be difficult to present his allegations of fraud in the November 3 presidential election to the country’s highest judicial body.

“The problem is that it is difficult to get the case before the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a telephone interview on Sunday.

The president said that he continues to challenge the result of the election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden. “I won’t change my mind in six months.”However, for the first time on Friday, the president said that he would leave the White House in good time if it turns out that Biden achieves the majority of electors.

Up to Now, trial cases have been brought by Trump’s campaign team in a large number of courts to prove alleged electoral fraud.