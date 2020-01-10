Iranian ambassador about conflict with the US: “Europe says a lot but does nothing”

Europe is too much on the sidelines in Iran’s conflict with the United States. According to the Iranian ambassador to The Hague, Alireza Kazemi Abadi, it is high time for Europe to assert itself to keep the nuclear agreement with Iran alive.

“Europeans say a lot but do nothing. If they really believe that the agreement must be upheld, it must be converted into action,” said Alireza Kazemi Abadi.

The agreement in question dates from 2015 and provides for the lifting of all sanctions against Iran in exchange for strict monitoring of its nuclear program. This is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Kazemi Abadi also complains that Europe is doing far too little to soften US sanctions against Iran. “We have always met our obligations,” says the ambassador. A conclusion that was confirmed by international inspectors from the Atomic Agency (IAEA).