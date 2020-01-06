Iran is withdrawing from the nuclear agreement

The Iranian government is fully withdrawing from the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015. The country will no longer comply with the agreed limits on enriching uranium, according to a government statement on the Iranian state broadcaster.

However, the government will still have the nuclear activities monitored by the International Atomic Society. The country says it is prepared to resume the deal if sanctions against Iran are lifted and Iranian interests are guaranteed.

In a statement it writes:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will lift the last limits of the nuclear deal, referring to the number of centrifuges. As a result, there will no longer be a limit on production and capacity to enrich uranium, the percentage of enriched uranium , research and expansion “.

The move follows Iran’s earlier steps to withdraw from the nuclear deal, almost two years after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal.

Since then, Trump has imposed severe sanctions on the country with serious consequences for the Iranian economy. The European Union and allies, among others, tried in vain to save the deal.

The agreement was concluded in 2015 between Iran and the six world powers US, China, Russia, France, Great Britain and Germany.

The announcement comes after rising tensions between the United States and Iran. On Friday, top general Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American drone attack at the airport of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The heads of government of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France called on Iran on Monday not to use force. They also insist that Tehran continue to abide by the atomic agreement.