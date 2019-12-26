Gideon Sa’ar: Netanyahu will never succeed in forming a new government

For the first time in many years, someone from his own ranks is trying to overthrow “King Bibi”. His Likud party’s internal leadership elections are to show today whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (70) is still supreme, or whether the majority believe Likud is better off with a new leader.

His challenger, former minister Gideon Sa’ar (53), states that Netanyahu will never succeed in forming a new government – and he will. In March, Israel goes back to the polls and that is the third national election within a year, unique in the more than 70-year history of the state of Israel. “These elections are not about matters that are important to the country,” a prominent party member, MP Uzi Dayan, cousin of the famous army leader Moshe Dayan, sighs. “It’s about the dolls. Is Netanyahu still suitable as a prime minister? Would Gantz be better? Who has the best opportunities to form a government? ”

In the two previous elections the result was almost the same: there were slightly more seats for the center party Blue and White of General Bennd Gantz, than for the right-wing Likud, but neither party could find enough partners to form a coalition. And twice Gantz refused to join a government with Netanyahu because the prime minister is embroiled in no fewer than three corruption cases.