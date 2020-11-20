Georgia remains a victory for Biden

In the state of Georgia, the recount of votes for the presidential elections earlier this month was completed on Thursday. Nothing changed in the end: Democrat Joe Biden conquered the former Republican stronghold.

Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump fell from about 14,000 to 12,284 votes. There was no question of the electoral fraud that the Republicans accused the Democrats of, but the recount revealed several errors. There was no checking for the factual voices, signature were not checked as well as residence status and the fact that the person is even alive.

Over 3,300 votes on memory cards were found not to have been loaded into the voting computers and 2,600 other votes were not processed in Floyd County due to an employee’s error.

According to Georgia law, the final election results should be in by Friday. That means president Trump and the Republicans don’t have much time to fight the results of the recount in court.

In several other states, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, the president and his people are still fighting a legal battle. Many successes have not been achieved. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, announced on Thursday that a trial in Michigan will be called off.

In a county in that state, Wayne, there is disagreement over the final result: two Republican members of the local election committee announced on Tuesday at a public meeting not to confirm it. After mass criticism from the public, they came back and the results were approved.

On Wednesday, however, both Republicans signed a statement to withdraw those votes. They would only have voted in favor because of intense harassment and coercion at the meeting and would have feared for their safety and that of their families.

Wayne County includes the city of Detroit, where Biden won an overwhelming victory. According to the Republicans, there was a massive fraud there. They have not been able to prove this in several court cases.

Trump’s allies tell several American media, including AP, that the president’s goal is not to change the election results. He wants to keep his loyal supporters motivated and roused, they say, so that they will support him on his next project after his presidency.

Trump has alluded to the launch of his own digital news media and a new throw to the White House in 2024.