Four US citizens left Afghanistan by land

The United States has evacuated citizens from the country for the first time since its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. government sources have confirmed.

It concerns four Americans who have crossed the border via land to an unknown neighboring country. Once across the border, the four were met by employees of the American embassy in that country. For security reasons, it is not known to which country the citizens have traveled.

On Monday, August 30, The Last American soldiers left Afghanistan after almost twenty years of presence. In the days before, the US and NATO allies hectically tried to evacuate as many of their own citizens and collaborating Afghans as possible – which did not succeed in some cases. Evacuating citizens and Afghans with valid exit documents is a difficult issue for many NATO allies.