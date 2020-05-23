Federal Reserve slows down the printing press

The Federal Reserve is further reducing the rate at which it buys government bonds. The US central bank system will buy an average of $ 5 billion in bonds daily from Tuesday, up from 6 billion this week.

The Fed has bought more than $ 1500 billion in government bonds in nine weeks. This started the central banking umbrella in March, to prevent the financial system from crashing due to the corona crisis.

The daily buyback program began on May 13 and peaked between March 19 and April 1, when $ 75 billion worth of securities were bought daily. Then the buy-outs were gradually phased out.