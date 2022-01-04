Facebook counted each post that questions Biden’s victory: it’s ten thousands per day

In the run-up to the Storming of the Capitol in Washington, some 650,000 messages were posted in Facebook groups questioning Joe Biden’s election victory. It is an average of ten thousand posts a day, writes The Washington Post Tuesday.

The American newspaper conducted research on this together with the platform ProPublica. This shows that the social medium played a key role in the dissemination of incorrect information about the elections.

According to the newspaper and the research platform, there has been too late and insufficient intervention to prevent the further spread of false claims. As a result, a basis could be laid for the violent riots of January 6, 2021.

On that day, supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US parliament building, where parliamentarians were about to approve the election victory of his rival Biden. There were several deaths. Trump continued to claim that he lost the election to fraud, but had no evidence of that.

The Washington Post reports that many Facebook posts stated that Trump had lost the election due to large-scale fraud. “If necessary, it was necessary to intervene forcibly to prevent traitors from taking power”.

Facebook’s parent company Meta reacts indignantly to the newspaper’s conclusion. A spokesman said it was ridiculous to suggest that there would not have been a storming without Facebook. “Responsibility for the violence of January 6 lies with the people who attacked the Capitol and those who encouraged them.”