Facebook and Twitter will warn of calling the winner too early

Facebook and Twitter will be posting warnings on social media posts where candidates or campaign teams declare victory in the US election too early.

It is possible that Donald Trump or Joe Biden says they won too soon, because many people voted by mail and it may take several days to count all the votes.

In reports where victory is claimed too early, Twitter will put a label stating that official sources have a different result or that there is no result at all. Facebook plans to post specific information in the company’s apps by linking to electoral committees, and introducing labels similar to Twitter’s.

Facebook reports that it will also delete all posts that call for no vote or where to see that people who want to vote are stopped.

Twitter reports that officials working on electoral commissions and major news media such as ABC News, AP, CNN and Fox News do not get labels because they have an independent election team.

The big social media are under pressure to counter disinformation and fake news during the American presidential election. Four years ago, there was a lot of criticism of Facebook and Twitter being instrumental for fake news.