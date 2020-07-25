European Commission cautiously called for bravery

European countries ‘must do more’ to ban technology from companies such as Huawei from their 5G network faster. The European Commission concludes this in a report. The name of telecom and technology giant Huawei is not specifically mentioned in the report, but the Chinese company is the biggest concern.

The European Commission report does not state which countries are doing good or bad to limit their dependence on high-risk producers of 5G equipment. Last week, it was announced that the British government is demanding that telecom companies phase out Huawei’s involvement in the UK 5G network. The United States has previously blacklisted the Chinese company because it would pose a threat to national security.

European companies such as Nokia and Ericsson could benefit from the ban. Ericsson recently indicated that it could step into the gap that Huawei will leave if more European countries follow the example of the British. Then Ericsson wants to increase its own production and supplies of equipment.

The Chinese government would consider retaliating against Nokia and Ericsson if more European countries decide to ban Huawei equipment. The Wall Street Journal reported this based on insiders earlier this week.