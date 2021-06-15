EU and US are ready to mutually forgive the state subsidies to Boeing and Airbus

The European Union and the United States are about to settle their dispute over reciprocal subsidies to their aviation industry. Insiders expect an agreement on Tuesday, when American president Joe Biden visits the European leaders. A solution to the dispute over steel is further away, Brussels sources say.

For 17 years, the EU and the US have been accusing each other of unfairly favoring their aircraft manufacturers. They have imposed punitive measures on each other because Washington supports Boeing and Brussels Airbus.

The EU countries where Airbus is based, France, Germany and Spain, are still considering the agreement on aviation subsidies, which would set limits on state aid for several years. But it is unlikely that they will stop it, the sources estimate. They point out that the member states themselves have every interest in reaching an agreement.

If Brussels and Washington did not come out, new trade sanctions were threatening back and forth. They were suspended in March in the hope that the two major economic powers would reach agreement in the short term.