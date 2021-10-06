Emmanuel Macron views G20 meeting in Rome as an opportunity ‘to restore ties’

French president Emmanuel Macron wants to settle the conflict with the United States over, among other things, the cancelled sale of French submarines to Australia at the end of this month when he meets President Joe Biden at a G20 meeting in Rome. “I think that is the appropriate opportunity to look at how we can restore the ties,” said Macron on arrival in Slovenia where he is attending an EU summit.

Paris was furious when Australia cancelled a contract to sell tens of billions of French submarines to that country. Australia suddenly appeared to enter into a new strategic alliance with the United States and Great Britain. France was not asked to do so and was not aware of it.

Earlier in the day, Macron received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It was the first high-level Franco-American meeting since relations between the two countries deteriorated significantly last month due to the submarine conflict.

The meeting was not on the agenda of Blinken’s two-day visit to Paris. Blinken would only speak to his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. According to the French government, the meeting was supposed to help restore confidence. But according to those involved, there is still a lot of work to be done before the French and American presidents meet at the end of October.

After the “important conversations in Paris”, Blinken announced that shared security interests in Europe, the Sahel and Afghanistan were discussed. “We look forward to taking our bilateral relationship to the next level,” he tweeted.

The French are not only furious about the loss of the submarine deal, but they feel betrayed and betrayed by the Americans, Australians and British. The new alliance called AUKUS has long been negotiated in secret. The Americans and the British are going to join that alliance to help the Australians get nuclear submarines.

The EU’s international role will also be on the agenda at the summit in Slovenia, also in the light of the AUKUS security pact and its relationship with China. The European Commission has expressed its solidarity with France, but not all EU member states have stood firmly behind Paris for fear of alienating the US.