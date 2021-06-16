Donald Trump plans to visit Texas border with Mexico

Former US president Donald Trump plans to visit the southern border of the United States with Mexico on June 30. He is invited by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden, as one of his first policy actions in January, suspended funding for the construction of huge border fences. There are already pieces of wall and fence along the 3,200 km southern border of the US, but Trump promised to build more boundaries during his 2016 election campaign. This would stop more immigrants from entering the US, Trump said.

Abbott announced only last week that he would continue to build the wall in his own state, regardless of the Washington government’s plans. How he intends to finance this is not known. The governor belongs to a group of Republicans who accuse Biden of causing a border crisis with his migration policy, which is more liberal than Trump’s.

Trump described the border area in his communication about the visit as a ’disaster area’.