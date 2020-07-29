Donald Trump Jr. Twitter account censored

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it limited Donald Trump junior’s ability to tweet from his account for 12 hours. The measure comes after Trump junior had to remove a message that was contrary to social media’s “policy of disinformation about the coronavirus”.

The elder son of American president Donald Trump posted a tweet on Monday that had since been deleted with a video of doctors talking about the malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine and the effects it would have on coronary patients.

The video was posted by others on Facebook and YouTube and was deleted for “violating the rules of those sites about misinformation about Covid-19”. That happened after the video collected tens of millions of views.

The US pharmaceutical watchdog FDA withdrew last month’s authorization to use hydroxychloroquine in an emergency at the coronavirus after several studies had questioned its effectiveness. The president regularly promoted the drug and said he used it himself.

“They’re censoring my account. They censor others,” said Donald Trump Jr. in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “This never happens when someone says something that suits the left. It only hurts conservatives, “he said, adding that he posted the video because it” seemed to contradict the story that they were feeding us compulsively.”

On Monday, President Trump tweeted a message with a link to the “misleading” video, which has also been deleted as part of Twitter’s enforcement actions. The president has also retweeted a message accusing Anthony Fauci, the country’s infectious disease expert, of suppressing the use of hydroxychloroquine.