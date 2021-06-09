Donald Trump congratulates Nigeria on a doubtful occasion

Former US president Donald Trump has expressed his support for the Nigerian government, which last week decided that Twitter should be blocked in the country. “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, which banned Twitter because the platform banned the president,” writes Trump on his website.

The Nigerian government banned Twitter after a tweet from Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was censored. It was a ‘hurtful tweet’ about groups seeking independence in the Biafra region. The president blamed them for escalating violence against security forces.

Twitter deleted the message because ‘it was against the rules of the platform’. The Nigerian government then decided that the platform should be blocked because too many ‘subversive activities’ would take place. The president’s account was not deleted, by the way.

Trump believes that several countries should ban Twitter and Facebook, because they do not allow people to speak freely. “All voices must be heard,” he writes. “Who are they to determine what is good or bad when they themselves are bad? Maybe I should have done this when I was president. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and kept coming to dinners at the White House to tell me how good I was.”

At the beginning of this year, Trump was banned by Twitter and Facebook, claiming to have driven his supporters during the Capitol storm on January 6, 2021. Trump is therefore no longer welcome on Twitter. Facebook banned him until at least 2023.