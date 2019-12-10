Democrats push two charges against Trump

The US Democrats in the Justice Committee of the House of Representatives make two charges against President Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post newspaper, Democrats want to prosecute Trump for abusing power and hindering the House of Representatives.

Three sources within the Democratic Party tell the newspaper that the plan is not yet complete, but that the main lines of the charges have been drawn up. The Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi spoke on Monday evening with Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chair of the Justice Committee.

Nadler said that Trump’s behavior justifies a deposition process. He said at the end of a hearing that Trump puts his own interest above the American interest. During the nine-hour hearing, members of the Democrats and Republicans regularly got along with each other. The Democrats are in favor of a removal procedure. The Republicans support Trump, and accuse Adam Schiff, the chairman of the intelligence commission, of a witch hunt.

The proposals for the charges will be officially announced on Tuesday. Trump allegedly misused his power to put pressure on Ukraine for his own political gain. He would then have opposed the investigation into this.

Don’t close your eyes

“There is a lot of agreement,” said Eliot Engel, Democratic Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, to reporters after the meeting.

“Many of us cannot close their eyes to what happened in Ukraine. I feel no joy about this, but this is something we must do. We must do what the Constitution tells us to do. “

“The continued and continuous efforts of President Trump to force a foreign country to help him win an election with cheating is a clear and current threat to our free and fair elections and to our national security “” said Dan Goldman, research director of the intelligence committee.