More than three weeks before Donald Trump loses his post as president of the United States, Congress seems to vote a veto down from him for the first time. Trump, with his waning authority, has little chance of his veto on the defense budget being maintained this time by the parliament.

Trump vetoed the defense post already approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate. These are details from the budget of EUR 606 billion.

Trump wanted a section that protects large internet giants from civil law liability to be omitted, and he wanted the plan to change names from military institutions named after generals of the secluded south of the Civil War (1861-1865) to be deleted. The legislators ignored Trump’s wishes and supported the new budget by a large majority.

The chances of them changing their minds Monday in the House and Tuesday in the Senate are slim. It will be a defeat for Trump at the last minute.

That is shortly after he signed, against his will and thanks, a law for generous support during the crisis worth USD 900 billion, some EUR 737 billion. Trump said it was far too much of a burden for the American state and taxpayer, but he still gave in under political pressure on Sunday night and signed his teeth-cracking signature outside in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.