Congress is launching investigation on COVID-19 contracts

The House of Representatives is going to investigate the COVID-19 contracts signed by Trade Representative Peter Navarro with companies. The Democratic politician Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is chairing a committee to conduct the investigation, said so to CNBC.

There has long been criticism of the deals that president Donald Trump’s government has made with companies. The investigation of Navarro therefore fits within a broader investigation, which was prompted, among other things, by a deal with Kodak. The former photo company would like to focus on pharmacy and immediately got a contract with the US government, which gave the company a fair price.

Earlier this week, the US government cancelled contracts for the future supply of lung ventilator equipment by Philips and two other companies. That sudden turn of events triggered the investigation into Navarro. According to Krishnamoorthi, the deal with Philips, which would deliver 43,000 devices, but now only 12,300 can be sold to the Americans, was “poorly negotiated”.

The Democrats criticized Philips at the end of July because the company would have asked for too much money for ventilator equipment. According to Philips, the comparison of the politicians was flawed because they looked at devices Philips had supplied at a discount as part of a research and development contract.