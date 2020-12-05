China is breeding a race of GM-soldiers, John Ratcliffe suggests

“China is the greatest threat to freedom and democracy since the Second World War.”With these words, John Ratcliffe, the American intelligence chief, has further strengthened the relationship between the two countries. According to him, the threat to China is serious, as the US says it is creating ‘super soldiers’.

In The Wall Street Journal Ratcliffe states that China is currently the greatest threat to American security. “China is about to dominate the world economically, technically and militarily.”

Ratcliffe’s statements about the Chinese army are particularly striking. The director of National Intelligence Service claims to have information that human trials are being conducted.

According to Ratcliffe, these tests are intended to create soldiers with marked qualities.