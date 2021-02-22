China asks Biden’s administration to cancel the sanctions and tariffs

China wants US president Joe Biden to stop trading tariffs and sanctions against Chinese companies imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump. This was said by Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi who spoke of “building goodwill ” between the two economic superpowers.

The minister spoke of “irrational suppression ” of China’s technological progress by US sanctions against technology companies such as Huawei Technologies. The United States has imposed sanctions on Huawei for alleged close ties of the telecom company with the Chinese military and for the risk of espionage.

Beijing wants the two countries to talk about their relationship again. According to Wang, China and the US can still “get things done together for the World”. So far, the Biden government has indicated that it wants to continue with the hard line against China that Trump had put in the field of trade.

Just last week, US finance minister Janet Yellen said that trade tariffs against China will be maintained for the time being and that any changes will depend on Beijing’s compliance with trade agreements.