China and the US: an unexpected deal becomes real

The climate delegates from both countries, Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry, have known each other since the Paris climate summit in 2015. Together they have done important preliminary work for that. This is a matter of two people who get along well. The two major powers, China and the United States, often have conflicting interests. It is interesting to see how the chemistry between two people works and that this can take a step forward.

Xi gave a speech in 2015 pledging leadership and “fairer” to environmental, social and medical risks of China’s growing industrial and commercialized economy.

The two countries have concluded an agreement in which they indicate that more action is needed in the next ten years to stay below one and a half degrees of warming. This is remarkable, because China always says that it wants to peak emissions in the coming years and then to decline. The two biggest polluters in the World promise to set up a joint working group to work out their goal, as a sort of mini-climate summit. Given the ambitious plans and the history of the two climate delegates, it does not seem that this is symbolic politics.

“But the world needs to know that China’s economy is working very well,” says Thomas Friedman, a professor of climate change economics at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. “They should take the big risk with a large price to the economy so that they can get a long-lasting advantage.” And there seems so little political will to try to get a price on carbon it doesn’t even have the incentive to do anything about it.

Fridays for Future, the youth movement set up by Greta Thunberg, had spontaneously surfaced in one of the most important halls of the climate summit. They stood in front of the hall where the countries had gathered to see what the state of affairs is. With tens, if not hundreds, they chanted the slogans that you hear more often around the climate summit. “What do we want? Climate Justice! When do we want it? Now!”Referring to fossil fuels, they sang cheerfully:” Keep it in the ground!” They also believe that the fossil fuel industry should be mentioned in the final agreement, rather than being kept silent. Instead of getting bogged down in the details of financing and compensation, they want clear language and clearly defined action points in that final agreement.

“The millennial generation is doing really good right on a number of issues. We might be seeing a little bit more energy and love in some of our groups,” says Thunberg, who has worked as an activist at MoveOn and founded The Black Student Movement for 50 Years, also known as Boycott Wall Street. “But it’s important for young people that they’re not just getting rich, they’re getting educated, so the more kids that become educated, the better off those kids will be.” We spoke to her about this changing climate.

The climate summit is huge. In about forty different rooms there is consultation at the same time. After some consultations there are press conferences, but not all press conferences are announced. Much of what is happening at the climate summit is not on the agenda. That makes reporting a puzzle. Yesterday, numerous small agreements were signed that do not make it to newspapers: on aviation, on shipping or on clean passenger cars; individual and joint funds are constantly being set up; it is difficult to get an overview of them. Even if you were ten reporters, I think you’d be short of eyes and ears.

What is being talked about as the last day approaches?

Today is the day of the cities, regions and the built environment. This means that ministers and negotiating teams talk about how cities can become sustainable and, above all, resilient to climate change. Behind the scenes, the final agreement is increasingly on the agenda, in particular financing, compensation for poorer countries and the reduction of CO2 emissions.