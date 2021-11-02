California court ruled in favor of opioid pharma companies

In a preliminary ruling on the opioid crisis, a California court ruled in favour of four pharmaceutical companies. According to the judge, it is not certain that the companies caused a health crisis by misleading the addictive effects of their opiates. This is the first time that a claim has been denied by US governments in an opiate case.

Governments, including the densely populated regions around Los Angeles and the city of Oakland, demanded $ 50 billion from Johnson & Johnson, Teva, Endo and Allergan (AbbVie) to address the consequences of the opioid crisis. They have indicated to challenge the verdict.

Opiates are heavy painkillers. Countless Americans are addicted to morphine-like drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl. Since 1999, excessive use of resources has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the US.

Johnson & Johnson (J & J) and three major drug distributors are in the process of negotiating a billion-dollar settlement with U.S. governments. This settlement is intended to put an end to the more than 4 000 cases brought in the wake of the opioid crisis.