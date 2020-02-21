Brexit is moving a record number of companies to the Netherlands

Brexit

Since summer of 2016 140 companies have decided to relocate to the Netherlands due to the British departure from the European Union. Last year 78 “Brexit companies” moved to the Netherlands according to report by the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA).

According to the NFIA these companies have created more than 4,200 work positions. Among other things, media companies Discovery and Ridley Scott, credit rating agency AM Best and drug company Shionogi chose the Netherlands for the Brexit last year.

In any case many companies decided to establish themselves in the Netherlands last year. In total, a record 397 international companies came to the Netherlands. It concerns companies such as Fresenius and FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.